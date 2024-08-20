Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 93,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

