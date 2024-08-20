Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,151,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EFG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.43. 305,996 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.