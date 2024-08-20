Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 523 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 200,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,785,000 after acquiring an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,821 shares. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

