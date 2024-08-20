Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

