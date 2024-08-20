Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 42.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.63. 3,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,656. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $255.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

