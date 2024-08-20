Continuum Advisory LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.13. 131,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,088. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96.
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
