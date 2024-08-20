Continuum Advisory LLC Has $308,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 233,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 359,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,898,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 189,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.24. The company had a trading volume of 255,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,292. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
