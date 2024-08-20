Continuum Advisory LLC Has $308,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 233,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 359,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,898,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 189,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.24. The company had a trading volume of 255,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,292. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

