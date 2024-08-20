Continuum Advisory LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CME traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.03. 77,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,771. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

