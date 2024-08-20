Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG remained flat at $191.94 during trading on Tuesday. 73,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,715. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $191.98. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

