Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,264,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. 12,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,459. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

