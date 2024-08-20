Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 45 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 63,186.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $549.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $550.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

