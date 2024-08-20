Contrasting Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) and Bunge Global (NYSE:BG)

Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) and Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Elders and Bunge Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elders 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunge Global 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bunge Global has a consensus price target of $118.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Bunge Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bunge Global is more favorable than Elders.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elders N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bunge Global $55.82 billion 0.24 $2.24 billion $12.42 7.75

This table compares Elders and Bunge Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bunge Global has higher revenue and earnings than Elders.

Profitability

This table compares Elders and Bunge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elders N/A N/A N/A Bunge Global 2.33% 14.84% 6.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Bunge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bunge Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bunge Global beats Elders on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores. The company also provides on-farm sales to third parties, regular physical, and online public livestock auctions, as well as directly sells through its owned and third-party feedlots and livestock exporters; agency services for the sale of greasy wool and grain; and brokering services for wool growers. In addition, it markets farms, stations, and lifestyle estates; residential real estate agency and property management services; and water broking and commercial real estate. Further, the company provides a range of banking and insurance products and services; and operates AuctionsPlus, an online livestock auction platform. Additionally, it is involved in grain-fed distribution, beef grass-fattening operations, cow manure processing, and irrigated corn production activities. Elders Limited was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing and biofuel companies for biofuel production applications. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment sells packaged and bulk oils and fats that comprise cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, renewable diesel feedstocks, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. This segment also refines and fractionates palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, and olive oil; and produces specialty ingredients derived from vegetable oils, such as lecithin. The Milling segment provides wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that comprise dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer’s grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; die-cut pellets; and non-GMO products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. Bunge Global SA was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

