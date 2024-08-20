Cookie (COOKIE) Price Reaches $0.0527 on Top Exchanges

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Cookie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cookie has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $787,855.44 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,939,057 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 77,763,946.31553401 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.0521835 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $735,646.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

