Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.540-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.94.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 6,490,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Coty has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

