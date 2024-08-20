Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $18.30 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $920.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $1,216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 918.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 107,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

