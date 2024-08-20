Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Country Garden Price Performance
Country Garden stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.
Country Garden Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.