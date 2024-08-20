Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

Country Garden stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

