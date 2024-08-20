Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.05 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.0509 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.44.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $153.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.43 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $154.45.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
