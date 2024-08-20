Creditcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $5.85 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $152.68 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000871 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 367,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

