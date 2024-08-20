CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jonestrading cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTO stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $20.28.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 276.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.