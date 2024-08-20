Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $302.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.09. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 and have sold 14,215 shares worth $4,011,165. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,816,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

