CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment makes up about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

