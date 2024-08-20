Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 828,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,932 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $677,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.96.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.