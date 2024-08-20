Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 828,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,932 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $677,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.