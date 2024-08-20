Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. 2,140,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,976,115. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

