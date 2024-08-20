Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. 178,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 67.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

