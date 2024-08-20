Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 1.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after buying an additional 140,931 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,392,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000.

RSPU stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

