Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.74 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,293,000 after purchasing an additional 247,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,055,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,547 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 223,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,529. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

