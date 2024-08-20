Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.84 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,708. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

