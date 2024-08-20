Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.07 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $150,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 426.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 8.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in AppLovin by 515.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 64,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock worth $34,147,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APP traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. 1,289,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

