Dakota Wealth Management Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.27.

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.82. The company had a trading volume of 585,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,756. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

