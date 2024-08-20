Dakota Wealth Management Has $669,000 Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.70. 83,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.46 and its 200-day moving average is $349.20. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

