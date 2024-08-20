Dakota Wealth Management Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.99. The company had a trading volume of 674,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.66 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock worth $17,805,844 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

