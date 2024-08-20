Dakota Wealth Management Invests $1.06 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,209. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

