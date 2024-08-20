Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $602,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,982. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

