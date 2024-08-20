Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 119 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,735,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $468.40. 605,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $435.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,638,175 shares of company stock valued at $736,767,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

