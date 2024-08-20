Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,374 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,588,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $93.57. 957,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.