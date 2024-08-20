Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,079 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 672,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
