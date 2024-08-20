Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,615 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 80,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,001. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $163.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.