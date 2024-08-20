Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

DHR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,352. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.