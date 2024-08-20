Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.0 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $210.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.99. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52-week low of $178.00 and a 52-week high of $230.15.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

