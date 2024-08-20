David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 8,800 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 439,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Crexendo Trading Up 3.0 %

Crexendo stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 174,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,556. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,408,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 877,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 254,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crexendo by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 50,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

See Also

