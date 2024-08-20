DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

