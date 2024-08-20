Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of DCTH opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.64. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 811,555 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

