Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,146 shares of company stock worth $710,274. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

