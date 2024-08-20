DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90,386 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.62% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

