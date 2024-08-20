Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 225,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11.9% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,704,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

