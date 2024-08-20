DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
Shares of DHT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 425,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,554. DHT has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of -0.35.
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
