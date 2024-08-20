DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

DHT Stock Down 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of DHT by 2,494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DHT by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 2,728.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 310,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 425,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,554. DHT has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of -0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

