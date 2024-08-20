Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,143,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.10. 1,040,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,335. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

