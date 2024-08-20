Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.72

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.72 and last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 3167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.2667 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,868,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,914,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,333,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

