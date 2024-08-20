Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.72

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.72 and last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 3167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.2667 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.