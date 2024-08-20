Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Holdings Raised by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,621,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,729,000 after acquiring an additional 254,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after acquiring an additional 649,857 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 357,775 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 918,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 73,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 73,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS DISV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. 240,458 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.