Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.28. 238,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,557. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

